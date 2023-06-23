CATLETTSBURG A woman accused of possessing drugs that resulted in the death of a child declined her first offer from Commonwealth's attorneys on Friday.
Brittney Lynn Copodonna, 34, of Ona, West Virginia, was arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and drug possession in April following the death of a 2-year-old.
The boy allegedly ingested fentanyl. Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond previously stated it was the youngest overdose death in Boyd County.
During Copodonna's arraignment, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn called the death "inexcusable."
On Friday, Copodonna's attorney, Caleb Hurt, said they had received an offer from Commonwealth's attorneys but added his client was "not willing to accept."
Hurt said he anticipated filing additional motions and required time to do so in order to bring additional information before the court.
If convicted on the count of first-degree manslaughter, Copodonna faces up to 20 years in prison.
(606) 326-2652 |