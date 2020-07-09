GREENUP One man is dead and another is facing charges following an ATV crash early Wednesday.
Mackenzie R. Stephens, 25, of Argillite, was charged with second-offense DUI, second-degree manslaughter and an ATV violation following an early morning crash which left his step-brother dead, according to court records.
When Greenup County deputies arrived at the crash scene at 1:07 a.m. in the 300 block of Turkey Lick Road, Joshua D. Sizemore was found dead due to head trauma, according to the records. Three people, including Stephens, attempted to perform CPR on him, records show.
Next to Sizemore’s body was an empty can of Natural Light, the citation states.
Investigation into the incident showed Stephens had been the operator of the ATV — deputies also determined he was drunk, court records show.
One deputy asked Stephens on a scale of one to 10 — with one being sober and 10 considered the drunkest he’s ever been — how drunk was he? Stephens replied he was at a 4 or 5, records show.
He proceeded to fail a field sobriety test, according to court records.
Deputies arrested him and took him to King’s Daughter Medical Center for a blood draw, but Stephens refused it, court records show.
At 4 a.m., deputies got the blood from him after obtaining a search warrant, court records show.
Stephens is free on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
