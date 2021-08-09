HYDEN Twenty mandolin students from as far as Iowa came last week to Hyden, Kentucky — population: 400 — to learn from a legendary mandolin master — population: 1.
Bobby Osborne, of the Osborne Brothers Band, taught the fifth one-day Mandolin Roundup Camp during first day of the 28th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Bluegrass Festival in Leslie County.
One young musician has made it, from a distance, to all five camps.
William Lawson, 14, has traveled from northeast Iowa with his family to attended all five mandolin camps. “I really like Bobby,” he said. “And it’s fun.”
Lawson took to bluegrass music when he was a baby. He said his parents found that by playing a bluegrass music channel, he would stop crying. When they switched channels, he would start crying again.
Although brother Sonny Osborne is retired, Bobby Osborne, 89, still tours with his band, Rocky Top X-Press, and has taught at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music for 15years. The camp is organized by Scott Napier, who performed in Larry Sparks’ band The Lonesome Ramblers, and Lauren Price Napier, a member of Rebel Records-signed The Price Sisters.
They teach three groups, from beginners to lead players, and perform from the main stage the first day of the festival.
Osborne, who has taught at the school for 15 years, said he liked the idea of bringing younger musicians along, some of them playing professionally or going to an even higher education.
“I’m not only proud of me, I’m proud of that kid that could never had done anything without it,” he said.
He even announced from the stage that three of his students had gone on to “bigger and better things” by extending their higher education to Morehead State University’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music.
Even though his father moved the family into Ohio when Osborne was 10 years old, and he traveled the world with his brother, the Kentucky mountains never left him.
“This has always been my hometown.” he said of Hyden. “All the streets are the same.”