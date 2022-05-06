RUSSELL Many might not know May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but Jennifer Smith is trying to change that.
Smith is the owner of Mandala Therapeutic Services, a small mental health group facility providing outpatient counseling treatment.
“We started the Mental Health Coping Challenge and set it up so every day we are posting (on Facebook) photos and giving a little information about a coping skill and a picture of our staff,” Smith said. “We created a hashtag and hope other mental health providers will use that hashtag and we hope to compile a long list of coping skills.” That hashtag is #MayWeCopeTogether.
The business opened in 2019 and Smith said it expanded rapidly, at least in part, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We added two more to the staff and now we have 10 employees and just added a physician’s assistant to help with medication,” she said, noting many of the staff are social workers, but they also have a licensed counselor and administrative staff.
She said the clinic is different from many others because there is a focus on the clinicians.
“We make sure the clinicians are healthy so they can take care of our clients,” she said. “We make sure they eat well, sleep, get breaks and have an average size case load.”
In addition, clients are treated with a holistic approach.
“We treat the whole body, so we treat any aspect the client needs — meditation, for they need it, and we connect them with other services. We make sure we are hooking them up with physicians, refer them to local spas and salons for self care,” she said.
She said most clients have trauma-related issues, such as childhood abuse, sexual abuse and first responders. “Any population of people who have experienced trauma,” Smith said.
Some clients have come in because of anxiety, mostly pandemic induced, and found there were other issues they needed to work on, or weren’t ready to work on, Smith said.
Depression is also frequently treated, as it often accompanies trauma.
Mandala will open a lab this month to do blood work and urine screenings.
“If people don’t want to go to the hospital, they can just bring the order to us,” said, noting many are fearful of hospitals, especially since the pandemic began.
She said they plan to add group sessions this fall and, eventually, addiction groups.
Smith said Mandala’s goal is to break the stigma of getting help.
“We aren’t your standard therapist. We don’t look like the people you see on TV,” she said, adding appointments often are available in the evenings and on weekends. “We are heavily tattooed and young and make sure we have somebody that would fit just about anyone.”
