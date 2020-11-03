Diabetes is a serious health concern that affects people from every walk of life. Each year the number of people diagnosed with diabetes grows dramatically — 30 million children and adults in the United States alone have been diagnosed with diabetes, and on a worldwide scale, that number has grown to 422 million people with diabetes.
It is a very serious condition that impacts the blood-sugar levels by affecting the production and use of the insulin hormone, a hormone that regulates how glucose enters the cells, and also how glucose can be used by the body for energy. When this is imbalanced, blood-sugar levels become too low or too high, with damaging results to the body. This leads to either the cells “starving” from lack of glucose or too much glucose which can damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves and even the heart. In the upper levels of high blood sugar, the results can be coma or death.
Three most common types of diabetes affect the majority of people with the disease.
Type 1 diabetes is when the body produces little or no insulin on its own and requires daily insulin shots to maintain the proper blood-sugar levels. Type 1 usually occurs in young children or adolescents. Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults, and accounts for approximately 90% of all cases of diabetes. In Type 2 diabetes, the person’s body produces the insulin, but has difficulty managing it. A good diet and an overall healthy lifestyle will mitigate the effects and reduce or delay the necessity for drugs or insulin to manage glucose levels.
The third of the major types of diabetes is known as Gestational Diabetes (GDM). This type of diabetes occurs during a woman’s pregnancy and carries complications for both the mother and the child. GDM is not a “permanent” type of diabetes, and typically disappears after the pregnancy; but it is not without potential long-term issues. Women and their children who experienced GDM have an increased rate of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life. Organizations such as the International Diabetes Federation offer easy-to-access information as well as checklists you can use to determine your approximate risk for developing diabetes.
Some, as in the case of Bob Shelton of Greenup, discover they have Type 2 diabetes by accident.
Shelton said he has been a diabetic since his time in the service in 1974.
“I had gone to donate blood and found out then that I had Type 2 diabetes,” Shelton said. “I was on pill medication for years. And I started taking insulin in 1987.” Diabetes, he said, has altered his entire life.
“I have to be extremely careful what I eat,” Shelton said. “I have developed diabetic neuropathy, and advanced peripheral neuropathy in my legs. My feet, and from my knees down, are totally numb. I also have diabetic retinopathy.”
This has resulted in cataract surgery in one eye and has necessitated him getting shots in his eyes every six weeks. Those shots, he said, were to prevent the condition from becoming worse and to prevent his going blind.
“It’s hard to keep my insulin regulated properly,” he said. “Right now, they are taking my insulin doses down because I was starting to have low blood sugar. Especially now that I am really tying to stay within diet limitations. But there is one thing I would like for everyone to know: If you are diagnosed early, and you actually do what the doctor tells you to do, you won’t get into the shape I am in.”
Shelton said he was guilty of not listening to his doctors when he was first diagnosed.
“I was very obstinate,” he said. “When I was in my 20s and 30s, there was no other authority in the world besides me on my health. And I had to learn the hard way; that was not in fact true.” Shelton said he learned that it was very important to work with your doctor and health professionals.
“I am extremely blessed with my medical care. As a disabled veteran I have a complete care team for home based primary care,” he said. “I have everything from a physical therapist to a primary care specialist that comes out to see me, and they take really good care of me. It’s easier when you have that, but when you don’t have that then you have to be really careful and take control of your healthcare. You have to rely on those infrequent doctor’s visits to keep up with what’s going on inside your body.
“If you don’t do that, then you are the one who is going to lose,” he added.
Today, Shelton uses special diabetic shoes and a leg brace on his weaker leg. He also uses a mobility chair, which is what he says makes getting around a possibility at all. “I try not to do any walking in public at all, because every time I do, I fall,” he said. His last fall, he said, was a disaster which left him with a bruised left lung, bruised ribs and a hemorrhage in one eye.
“It was pretty bad, and it took me a long time to recover from that. So now I just use my mobility chair when I am out,” Shelton said.
In spite of the health challenges brought on by Type 2 diabetes, Shelton is optimistic.
“I make the most of what I’ve got,” he said. “I’ll be 71 next month, and I don’t feel the way I did when I was 20. But my mindset is, I am not the type of person who just gives up. I even told my nurse practitioner the other day that I had set a new goal for myself. I told her age 90 was my new goal — and I really believe I can reach that goal.”