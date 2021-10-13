ASHLAND Melissa Dillon has taken on a new challenge: She is the new property manager at Unity Square, at 506 Ninth Street.
Dillon started on July 15, after serving as a housing specialist for Ashland Assisted Housing Authority for the city of Ashland.
Dillon, who has lived in the area since 2004, when her husband, Roy, left the military, said she fell in love with the area, where he had a few relatives.
“Ashland had everything we were looking for in terms of starting a family, such as low cost of living and great schools,” Dillon said. “Ashland’s greatest resource is her community. I don’t know if you can truly appreciate it unless you’ve lived elsewhere, but the community here is special.”
A graduate of Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, Dillon said the building has recently been upgraded, with up-to-date common areas, new furniture, appliances, flooring and landscaping.
“We will continue to make improvements to keep the property beautiful and functioning great — a place all our residents are proud to call home,” she said.
While there are no vacancies now, there is a short waiting list and Dillon said they are accepting applications.
“Our goal is always to have applications processed completely so that prospective tenants can move in as soon as the unit is ready,” she said.
Applicants must be 62 years or older, meet income guidelines set by HUD and otherwise be eligible for Section 8 rental assistance. Dillon said applicants are screened for tenancy, and a copy of the Tenant Selection Plan is available at Unity.
Dillon said she enjoys the energy of the residents.
“Our seniors are very active. They have regular social hour, Bible study, crafting times and community dinners. They even play bingo and cornhole in the evening,” she said. “We work with many agencies to coordinate services and our residents genuinely care for each other. It’s truly a gem in our city.”
(606) 326-2661 |
Unity Square is at 506 Ninth Street, Ashland. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 329-2187.