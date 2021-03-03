CATLETTSBURG A Russell man accused of using his feet to exercise a “get out of jail free card” at the jail house door has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Levi G. Perkins, 25, was charged Feb. 5 after Ashland Police caught him pilfering some hunting gear from the River Hill Walmart, court records show.
When police brought him to the county jail, records show Perkins slipped his cuffs and sprinted from the jail house door, but was apprehended 50 yards away.
Last week, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Perkins on charges of second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing on foot, third-degree criminal mischief and shoplifting less than $500.
An indictment merely a formal accusation issued by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to assign probable cause of a felony.
In this case, the felonies are second-degree escape and first-degree fleeing on foot, both punishable by between one and five years in prison. Had Perkins not allegedly run a foot race with the law, he’d be looking at misdemeanors.
Perkins wasn’t the only person indicted by the grand jury — after the massive ice storm a couple weeks ago, it appears the grand jury was playing catch-up.
The following folks were also indicted by a grand jury:
• Barbara K. Moyer, 46, and Lisa M. Adkins, 50, both of Catlettsburg, were indicted on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking and first-degree trafficking of meth (first offense). In addition, Moyer was also indicted on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Hodge, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking in meth (first offense) and first-offense simple possession of cocaine.
• Vernon D. Leeper, 55, of Ashland, was indicted on a first-offense simple meth possession charge and four traffic violations.
• Tommy L. Rockwell, 37, of Ironton, was indicted on a first-degree trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth charge (first offense) and a first-offense heroin trafficking charge.
• Travis C. Trusty, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
• Sarah D. Roberts, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree trafficking in meth (second offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense DUI.
• Robert V. Taylor, 50, of Flatwoods, and Jeremy S. Gunter, 40, of Argillite, were indicted on a charge of first-offense simple possession of an unspecified schedule one drug. Gunter also faces two traffic violations.
• Duane M. Salyers, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and first-offense simple possession of heroin.
(606) 326-2653 |