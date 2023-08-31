CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man who previously entered a guilty plea to over 20 counts of possessing, downloading and distributing child sexual abuse materials is now accused of violating his pre-sentence bond, according to Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent.
Matthew McDavid, 46, was arraigned nearly a year ago on 20 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and a sole count of distributing sexual content of a minor.
Previous reports state McDavid’s content contained some children younger than 12 years of age engaged in sexual activities.
An undercover internet investigation by the Ashland Police Department led to a search warrant and McDavid’s subsequent charges.
On Thursday, Vincent said McDavid reappeared before the court for violating terms of the conditions that allowed him to remain out of jail until his sentencing date.
McDavid’s attorney, David Mussetter, said in these cases, a defendant must undergo a sex offender sentencing report prior to his official sentencing hearing.
Mussetter said while it was unfortunate McDavid is accused of violating a bond term, he, nor Vincent, provided what specific part of McDavid’s conditions were violated.
McDavid was remanded back into custody last Wednesday. He will presumably remain there.
Vincent elected to keep the previously scheduled sentencing date of Oct. 19 pending the completion of the sex offender sentencing report.