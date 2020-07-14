CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man facing an indictment from 2018 turned himself in last week, court records show.
William G. Caplinger, 34, was taken into custody Friday by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. Originally listed as living in Waterloo, Ohio, Caplinger has had an outstanding warrant charging him with first-degree stalking and violation of an emergency protection order, court records show.
Details are scant on the actual case, but court records show Judge George Davis III signed the warrant against him on Dec. 26, 2018.
Caplinger is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
First-degree stalking is a class D felony punishable with between one and five years in prison.
