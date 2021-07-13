CATLETTSBURG A man attempting to outrun Catlettsburg Police early Monday ended up smashing his SUV into a tree, and then tried to reach for a knife before being apprehended, according to court records.
At around 2 a.m., Catlettsburg Police received reports of a white Ford Explorer driving recklessly on U.S. 23, at speeds of 60-plus mph and weaving all over the road, according to an arrest citation. Court records show the SUV passed an officer posted at the Exxon, at which point a pursuit ensued.
The suspect turned left onto 43rd Street, slamming his brakes and causing the officer to slam into his rear, the citation states.
The suspect then struck a dumpster at a pawn shop, starting up the hill and refusing to stop, records show.
He lost control in a turn, struck a tree and went halfway over the hill, police said.
Despite getting hung up, records show the suspect still tried to in the vehicle, causing an officer to smash his window and turn off the truck.
Reeking of booze, the suspect reached towards his right side, despite commands by the officers to show his hand, the citation states. During a scuffle to grab the suspect’s hands, records show police discovered he was reaching for a knife.
Officers eventually got the suspect under control, pulling him out of the SUV’s window due to the door being jammed, records show.
The suspect, Jesse R. Pack, 28, of Ashland, was later charged with speeding, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI and first-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond.
