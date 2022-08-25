ASHLAND A man ended up in the Boyd County Detention Center Wednesday after trying to get into an elderly lady’s car while evading police.
Donald McKinney, 56, was arrested Wednesday after telling police “you ain’t taking me to jail,” according to court documents.
An Ashland Police officer was dispatched to Desco Federal Credit Union to a man described as “irate” in the police report.
According to the citation, the clerk of the credit union told the officer she wanted McKinney to be trespassed but McKinney wasn’t having it.
An irate McKinney continued his charades in Starbucks’ neighboring parking lot, causing a scene in front of customers, according to the citation. The officer wrote in the report that he warned McKinney that if he didn’t calm down he would be placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
McKinney continued to scream and took off running toward Burger King, according to court records.
McKinney continued running from the officer despite being ordered to stop several times, the citation reads.
During the chase, McKinney ran onto 13th Street and tried to enter a vehicle being driven by an elderly woman, according to court records.
The officer provided in the report that at this point he was in a full-on sprint to try to gain control of McKinney.
McKinney took off again, this time headed straight into the path of oncoming traffic, according to court documents.
The officer wrote this action “created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to himself, myself and motorists.”
The officer finally took McKinney down next to the Paramount Arts Center but the heavy lifting wasn’t quite over for the officer. The policeman wrote that McKinney refused to comply with orders and wouldn’t walk to the cruiser making himself “dead weight,” the officer described in the report.
McKinney eventually complied and was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.
McKinney is charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree fleeing and evading and resisting arrest.