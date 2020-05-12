CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man has been accused of burglarizing a house for cleaning products Monday morning.
At 8:50 a.m., Ashland Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bradley Drive for reports of a suspicious man, according to a criminal citation. A witness told police she had seen the man run behind a house and believed he was inside because the window screens were removed, police said.
The responding officer surveyed the house and saw movement inside, court records shows. The officer called for backup, according to the records.
While awaiting other units, the officer saw 33-year-old Christopher J. Kingsbury climb out of a side window to the home, police said. Kingsbury complied with the officer's demand to stop and was placed under arrest, records show.
Police found keys, a tool kit, dish soap and toilet bowl cleaner inside Kingbury's backpack, according to the records. The victims identified the items as theirs, the arresting officer noted.
Kingsbury was booked Monday at the Boyd County Detention Center on a second-degree burglary charge and a possession of burglary tools charge.
Bond has been set at $10,000.
