CATLETTSBURG A man facing 10 to 20 years and a lifetime of sex offender registration struck a sweetheart deal Friday in Boyd County Circuit, pleading to a reduced charge and receiving probation.
Anthony B. Akers, 46, was facing a first-degree sodomy charge, but pleaded guilty Friday to a first-degree wanton endangerment charge. In exchange for the guilty plea, he received five years of probation, one year of which would be supervised.
Since first-degree wanton endangerment is not a sexual offense, Akers avoided registering as a sex offender.
Defense attorney Michael "Frenchie" Curtis said the deal was the result of mediation and approved by the victim.
"It's a fair agreement for all the parties," Curtis told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis.
Per the terms of his probation, Akers would have no contact with the victim or their immediate family.
The Commonwealth also agreed to not pursue any more charges relating to the case.
Akers was indicted in 2019 on his initial charge.
(606) 326-2653 |