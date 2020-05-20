CATLETTSBURG Shoplifting is never a good idea.
However, one Ashland man is accused of making a bad idea worse Wednesday after boosting a dog collar a few feet away from the Catlettsburg Chief of Police, according to the town's top cop.
Chief Cameron Logan said at around 10:30 a.m. he was standing in the checkout line at Bowling’s Feed and Hardware in Catlettsburg to buy some items to work on a police cruiser.
In walks in 29-year-old Ronald L. Farthing, according to Logan.
“I was just a few feet from him, but I don't think he saw me,” Logan said. “I went to get checked out and the owner told me the guy stuck a dog collar in his jacket pocket.”
Logan, it should be noted, was wearing a police polo, his gun and his badge.
So Logan said he reviewed the tape to verify the the collar had in fact been stolen. He then waited for Farthing to exit the store, where he arrested him.
“We found a little bit of pot on him and pipe,” Logan said.
Farthing was booked at the Boyd County Detention Center less than two hours later with shoplifting under $500, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
As of Wednesday afternoon, bond had not been set in his case.
Bowling's Feed and Hardware issued its own statement on Facebook Wednesday:
“PSA: Please do not shoplift in our store, especially when the Chief of Police, Cameron Logan, is standing 10 feet away … you will go to jail.”
