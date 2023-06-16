CATLETTSBURG A man accused of using construction sites to molest a child saw his trial date in Boyd County pushed back on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Clinton D. Whitt, 45, of Louisa, was scheduled to stand trial in Boyd County on charges of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, but attorneys agreed to postpone as Whitt is set to stand trial in Lawrence County on similar offenses Aug. 28.
While the charges vary slightly from county to county — Whitt is charged in Lawrence with second-degree sodomy, second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under age 12) — Whitt’s attorney, Caleb Hurt, entered an agreed order for a continuance pending the result in the neighboring county.
During a previous bond hearing, an officer testified Whitt utilized sites he was working on to molest a young girl who was able to identify the structures where the abuse happened.
During that hearing, the defense argued the charges stemmed from retaliation ahead of a custody battle.
Hurt said additional evidentiary issues will need to be settled before rescheduling a trial.
Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis said an evidentiary hearing will take place on Sept. 8 with plans to set the new trial date then.