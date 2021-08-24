GREENUP They say an elephant never forgets — neither does the law.
Like its arm, the law has a long a memory, as an Ironton man found out in the parking lot of the Hillbilly Flea Market Sunday afternoon, according to court records.
Ryan D. Sanders, 36, was wanted charged back in 2016 with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police, after then-Greenup District Court Judge Brian McCloud signed out warrants for him.
He also had a shoplifting warrant signed out for him as well, along with a bench warrant related to a separate case.
Nearly five years after the fact, those warrants came back to haunt Sanders, when he was taken into custody by Russell Police, according to court records.
Sanders is being held at the county clink on a $1,500 bond, records show.
