GREENUP A Columbus man convicted on three counts of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy was sentenced Thursday morning to serve prison time in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Nicholas H. Cox, 32, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 on the charges after engaging in sexual behaviors with a child younger than 16 in multiple jurisdictions.
Cox appeared Thursday for his final sentencing after entering a guilty plea.
Cox has charges in Ohio against him stemming from the same minor and has served time for them already.
His attorney — public defender Charles Oppenheimer — said his client should receive time served on his sentence for the 400 days he has already pulled up north.
Oppenheimer also advised the court that Cox had completed a sex offender treatment program in Ohio that’s also required in Kentucky.
It was decided that it was up to the prison whether he’s to undergo treatment again.
After all the legal housekeeping, Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud handed down the sentence — with Cox required to serve five and a half years behind bars.
Both third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy are class D felonies carrying a punishment of one to five years in prison.
Cox received five years for the three counts of rape and six months for third-degree sodomy.