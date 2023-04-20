CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man who pleaded guilty in February to a June 2022 attempted sexual assault of a nurse was sentenced Thursday to serve 12 years in prison.
Judge John Vincent sentenced 19-year-old Jordan Toenses, aka Jordan Toenjas, pursuant to a plea agreement reached earlier this year wherein he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, attempted first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
Toenses appeared via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center. He did not offer any statement to the court prior to sentencing.
Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kierston Rosen filed a victim impact statement to the court, but requested it not be read aloud. After taking his time to review the letter, Vincent sentenced Toenses to his prison term.
Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.