CATLETTSBURG A 71-year-old man was unceremoniously warehoused Friday in the penal system for downloading multiple child sexual abuse images and tampering with evidence.
Danny Enyart, of Ashland, was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison for his crimes by Boyd County Judge George Davis.
Enyart pleaded guilty in June to 38 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of evidence tampering.
Enyart and his attorney, Sebastian Joy, offered no statement to the court.
The convict appeared via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center. He was charged in May 2021 following an investigation by the Ashland Police Department.
