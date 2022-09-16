GREENUP An Olive Hill man was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Greenup County Circuit Court Thursday after assaulting an officer during a 2019 arrest.
Roy Allen Bush, 58, was indicted by a Greenup County grand jury three years ago on a slew of charges including second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, giving false information to police and resisting arrest.
The courts tacked on a persistent felony offender enhancement charge after his arrest.
According to previous reports, the charges stem from an incident during which police made contact with Bush after getting a call about suspicious circumstances.
Upon arrival, Bush gave false information to police preventing them from making a positive identification.
When they finally uncovered Bush’s identity, it was confirmed through dispatch that he had active arrest warrants.
From there, the police report indicated Bush refused to follow instructions and struck a police officer on his head with a large piece of metal.
Bush was finally taken to the ground where a previously concealed handgun had bounced onto the ground.
Previous reports state the officer believed Bush had intentions of shooting him after the blow from the metal.
Bush has since been convicted of possessing a handgun as a felon on the federal level, so that charge was thrown out on the state position.
On Thursday, Bush waived his rights before the court via telephone in order to enter a guilty plea.
Greenup Circuit Judge Brian McCloud asked the standard list of questions required including if Mr. Bush spoke, read and understood English.
Bush informed the court that although he didn’t read or write, his counsel had read the plea agreement thoroughly to him and he understood the contents.
He acknowledged to the judge and Commonwealth attorneys that a wrestling match ensued on the day of his arrest and he confessed to striking an officer with an object even though he said he attempted to “hand it to him twice.”
The defense agreed to enter the plea under the conditions of the deal from the Commonwealth, which suggested a 10-year sentence.