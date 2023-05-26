CATLETTSBURG A man who stole an ambulance from the ER entrance at King’s Daughters Medical Center was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.
Dewyane Anderson, 52, of West Portsmouth, pleaded guilty last month to charges associated with the February 2022 theft that led to a police chase ending near the Russell/Ironton bridge.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent imposed the 10-year stretch on Anderson during the open motion docket on Thursday.
Neither Anderson nor his attorney, public defender Whitney Davis, made any statements to the court.
The ambulance theft was one of three police chases Ashland Police engaged in within a 24 hour period between Feb. 6, 2022, and Feb.7, 2022.