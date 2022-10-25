CATLETTSBURG Police were notified of shots fired on Louisa Street by the courthouse in Catlettsburg last Thursday night.
Cops located a white truck, matching the description from a reporting party.
Officers made contact with Ryann A. Smith, 32, of Rush, who admitted to firing his weapon but claimed it was because a man attempted to jump him and a friend with a baseball bat.
According to the arrest citation, Smith told police he and his friend planned to hang out at a friend's house on Louisa Street but they ended up being confronted by the homeowner, who told Smith he wasn't welcome there.
Smith said, according to his version of events, that a male subject exited the home wielding a baseball bat and eventually started wrestling with Smith's friend.
Smith admitted to firing shots from his gun into the ground out of defense in an effort to break up the scuffle.
According to court documents, officers uncovered four spent 9mm casings in the roadway, matching the Canik 9mm found in the tool box of Smith's truck.
Smith was placed under arrest around midnight on Thursday and was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm across a public road.
First-degree wanton endangerment is a class-D felony that carries a one- to five-year prison sentence if convicted.
Smith has since posted bail.
