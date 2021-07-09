ASHLAND A man implicated in a federal drug conspiracy rejected a plea offer at the last minute Wednesday, according to court records.
Joshua Gamble was set to plead guilty to his part in an alleged speed and smack trafficking ring involving Jesse R. Baise, Keith Chaffins, Steven Lindsey, Paul E. Hart, John Knotts and Amanda Cochran.
So far, all but Cochran and Gamble have pleaded guilty to their parts in the ring.
On Wednesday, Gamble appeared in federal court in Ashland to enter a guilty plea, but court records show Gamble changed his mind and declined to go through with it. Since the case may proceed to trial, the U.S. Attorneys moved to have Gamble's attorney, Sebastian Joy, removed from the case on the basis that a witness in the case is being represented by the attorney in state court.
The court ruled to remove Joy from the case and appoint new counsel for Gamble.
Prior to his hearing, prosecutors had filed a motion to enhance any potential sentence against Gamble due to a drug trafficking conviction in state court back in 2013.
Gamble was arrested in August 2020 following a raid at his Wurtland home that turned up guns and meth, according to police. Investigations throughout 2020, including the interception of jail house calls and messages, revealed he was involved with the rest of bunch, records show.
