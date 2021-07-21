CATLETTSBURG A 41-year-old Ashland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a litany of sex crime charges, in exchange for a 24-year active sentence.
Curtis Anthony Maynard entered a guilty plea to 22 counts of possession of child pornography and eight counts of promoting a minor less than 16 years of age before Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis.
After Maynard entered the plea, Davis said he only accepted the offer because the victim in the case, who was less than 14 years of age at the time of the offense, consented to the agreement.
“The only reason I took this plea is so the child will not go through the torment of testifying at trial,” Davis said from the bench.
According to a news release issued by Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley, Maynard’s conduct was discovered after he gave an electronic device containing child porn to a minor. During a search of the device by Ashland Police, officers found images of a child he had taken himself.
Maynard, wearing a mask and donning an orange jumper, was soft-spoken in court. At one point, Davis admonished him to keep eye contact throughout the proceeding.
The victim, family and investigating officers were present at the hearing.
Maynard is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 24. He also faces a probation revocation in connection with a 2019 conviction for wanton endangerment.
Once released from prison, Maynard will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
