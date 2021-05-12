ASHLAND A plea agreement filed Monday in federal court has illuminated a drug ring busted last year in Boyd and Greenup counties.
Jesse R. Baise, 30, of Ashland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams of meth, distribution of 50 grams or more of meth, possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Baise was named in a drug ring with at least six others apprehended by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.
According to Baise’s agreement, he sold an informant 2 ounces of meth and a drum-style gun magazine in January 2020. Later that month, task force officers busted Baise on Bath Avenue, turning up three pistols, a shotgun and 463 grams of meth, court records show.
While held at the Boyd County Detention Center, investigators monitored jailhouse calls, which implicated Josh Gamble, Steven Lindsey, Paul Hart, Keith Chaffins, John Knotts and Amanda Cochran in a meth trafficking ring extending to Dayton, records show.
All the defendants were busted in seemingly separate cases — for example, Knotts is facing charges in a January 2020 stick-up of an Ashland bank and is also accused of engaging in a rolling shootout with Ohio authorities that same month. Cochran, according to authorities, was the driver in that shootout.
The agreement states Baise’s part in the conspiracy lasted between July 2019 and March 2020.
Court records also note Baise was convicted of meth dealing in state court back in 2018.
Baise is due for sentencing Aug. 9 in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Ashland division.
