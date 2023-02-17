CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man accused of attempting to sexually assault an emergency room nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges in exchange for 12 years in prison.
Jordan Toenses, aka Jordan Toenjas, 19, pleaded guilty in Boyd County Circuit Court to one count of third-degree assault, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted first-degree sodomy.
Toenses assaulted the nurse on June 13, 2022.
According to the plea deal, Toenses will serve a five-year concurrent sentence on the third-degree assault the sexual abuse, to be followed by seven years in prison on the attempted sodomy charge.
Due to the sexual nature of his case, Toenses will need to undergo a sex offender assessment before he can be legally sentenced. That process will take about 60 days.
(606) 326-2653 |