ASHLAND A convicted sex offender pleaded guilty last week to a federal firearm charge, according to court records.
James R. Arthur, 51, of no fixed address, entered a guilty plea to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Arthur was convicted in 1996 on a count of second-degree sexual assault in Kanawha County, West Virginia. According to the Kentucky sex offender registry, the victim was 15 years old.
In 2016, Arthur was charged in federal court in West Virginia with failure to comply with the registry and was sent up for a 41-month bid.
According to his plea agreement in the latest case, Lawrence County (Kentucky) deputies were attempting to locate Arthur in June 2020 for violating his supervised release in the West Virginia federal case.
Court records show they tracked Arthur down to his mother's house, where he was hiding in a back bedroom.
During a struggle to take him into custody, it was revealed Arthur had a 9 mm Hi-Point stashed under a pillow, records show.
Arthur is set to be sentenced at Dec. 12 — he will face up to 10 years in prison.