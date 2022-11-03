ASHLAND A man accused of producing child sexual abuse images in Rowan County — involving four children — pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in federal court.
According to court documents, 30-year-old Jonathan Davenport was sexually assaulting the children, then uploading them for the viewing by a group of sickos on the internet who did the same.
Jonathan Davenport, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of the same.
According to his plea agreement, all of the victims involved were less than 12 years of age.
Davenport is set for sentencing on March 13, wherein he faces between five and 50 years in prison.
In May 2021, federal authorities clued Kentucky State Police about the distribution of child sexual abuse materials within Kentucky. After investigating, KSP pinpointed the images were coming from a location in Rowan County, court records show.
A search warrant was executed and Davenport admitted to producing and sharing the child sexual abuse imagery within the group on the internet, records show.