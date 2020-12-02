HUNTINGTON A Huntington man accused of selling the gun to a juvenile used in the May 2020 slaying of 16-year-old Tayla Johnson entered a guilty plea to federal charges Monday.
Kelly Ray Ingels, 46, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, one count of selling a gun to a juvenile and one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop an additional gun/drug charge.
According to Ingels’ plea agreement, he sold a .22-caliber revolver and 500 rounds of ammunition to a juvenile on May 20 in exchange for $75 and some weed. News reports in Huntington show Johnson was later shot and killed by the juvenile that day.
The juvenile has since been arrested and is presumably working through the West Virginian Juvenile Court system. Like in Kentucky, West Virginia’s juvenile system is shielded from public view.
When police raided Ingels’ home nine days after the shooting, the plea agreement shows they officers found 11 grams of meth, baggies and scales.
Ingels is scheduled to be sentenced March 1 in the federal court in Huntington. He faces a maximum of 31 years in prison.
Ingels is currently being held at the Carter County Detention Center as a federal inmate awaiting sentencing.
