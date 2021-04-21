HUNTINGTON A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography, after being caught last year with some truly sick and disgusting images involving an infant.
According to his plea agreement, 32-year-old Shea Owen Marsh, of Hurricane, downloaded three videos in September 2019 depicting a man raping an infant.
The month prior, the man downloaded an image of a prepubescent girl in bondage, records show.
Shea Owen Marsh, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty by way of information Monday in the U.S. District Court of Southern West Virginia. Marsh is being held at the Carter County Detention Center pending sentencing in July.
He faces up to 20 years in prison.
According to court records, Marsh was flagged in March 2020 by Google as uploading two files containing child pornography onto the Internet. Investigators followed up the tip by obtaining subpoenas to verify IP addresses associated with Marsh, culminating in a search warrant executed in July 2020, records show.
During a police interview at the time of his arrest, Marsh stated he had mistakenly downloaded the images and deleted them, records show.
According to Marsh’s plea agreement, he also downloaded “series” of child pornography videos presumably named after the victim in the video, records show. One such series was downloaded three times in the same afternoon, records show.
Marsh was indicted later in 2020 and was set to plead guilty to his charge in December. However, the court docket shows issues of competency were raised, with the defense arguing Marsh had severe head trauma as an infant and “displayed difficulty remembering dates and times of events and understanding the nature and significance of the criminal process and the court proceedings.”
After some back-and-forth over whether Marsh should be examined for his competency to stand trial or his competency to accept criminal responsibility, a judge ordered him clear to move forward based on the report of a psychiatrist.
The prosecution then moved forward with an information — meaning a charge without going through a grand jury — followed by a plea over the last two weeks.
