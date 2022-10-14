CATLETTSBURG A three-time convicted felon accused of burglarizing the house of an off-duty officer Aug. 3 can take another F on his record.
Ronald W. Denny, 42, of Ashland, pleaded guilty Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, and he gets three years of probation.
A second-degree burglary charge was reduced to first-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor. In addition to that charge, he pleaded guilty to public intoxication and simple possession of meth.
According to Boyd County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith, Denny's plea agreement was approved by both the victim and the police.
Denny was accused of popping into the back door of the cop's house while he was on meth.
Denny has previous convictions in Boyd County for meth trafficking and other narcotics offenses. At the time of his arrest over the summer, Denny was on paper for two felony cases.
