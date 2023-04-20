CATLETTSBURG A West Portsmouth man accused of stealing an ambulance last year at King's Daughters Medical Center pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple charges.
Dewayne D. Anderson, 52, entered a guilty before Judge John Vincent to charges of vehicle theft, first-degree fleeing police, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief.
A charge of driving without a license was dropped.
In exchange for the plea, Anderson agreed to serve 10 years in prison. The judge set a sentencing date for May 18, after Anderson's attorney requested a pre-sentence investigation.
Anderson stole an ambulance in the early hours of Feb. 7, 2022, at the ER entrance of KDMC. He led Ashland Police on a chase that ended near the Russell/Ironton bridge on U.S. 23.
During the chase, police said Anderson chucked a $1,200 tablet out of the window of the rig.
The chase was one of three separate pursuits in which APD got involved within 24 hours between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, 2022. The chases also included a stolen van from a gas station and a multi-state pursuit that started in Kenova, went through Ashland, over to Ohio and back into Ashland.
On Tuesday, Anderson kept his hand up for nearly half the hearing after being sworn in. Eventually, Vincent said, "You can put your hand down now. We're good there."
A few standard questions in the plea appeared to confuse Anderson, who answered "yes" when asked "if you would like more time to confer with your attorney."
Vincent stopped the hearing and asked more plainly. "Do you need to talk to your lawyer or not?"
"No sir, I'm guilty, I'm just ready to get it done and over with," Anderson replied.
Anderson has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center ever since the chase.
