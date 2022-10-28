CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a wild arrest involving the combined efforts of a state trooper and married couple.
John W. Waugh, III, 46, will serve five years in prison, plus another 30 days in jail, in connection with an Aug. 16 incident on Keeton Drive.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing and evading police, third-offense DUI and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors.
Waugh was stopped by a state trooper on Aug. 16 after the officer noticed some suspicious activity.
A foot chase ensued, resulting in Waugh getting Tased by the trooper. However, during the pursuit, the trooper dropped his handcuffs and Waugh took off again.
The trooper speared Waugh and took him to the ground.
A married couple witnessing all of this got involved, with the husband holding Waugh on the ground and wife hunting up the trooper’s handcuffs.
Defense attorney David Mussetter said his client “accepted full responsibility for his actions.”
“He has suffered from a long-standing substance abuse issue and made bad decisions while under the influence,” Mussetter told Judge John Vincent.