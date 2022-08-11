GRAYSON A Carter County man's child abuse charge was amended from first degree to second degree in Carter County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Stephen Patrick, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse after a school reported dark bruising on the child's body.
In May 2021, a Kentucky State Trooper was dispatched to a residence in Olive Hill for a child abuse complaint received from the Department of Social Services, according to court documents.
The trooper was accompanied by a Social Services investigator who conducted interviews with the child, the child's sibling and the child's mother, the report reads.
During the interview, the child told investigators that Patrick had hit him several times with a rusty metal rod on his back, side and stomach due to his room not being clean, the report included.
The court document states the child had dark bruises on various parts of his body on the day of the interview.
The child's sibling, who was interviewed separately, validated the victim's story stating Patrick had indeed used a metal rod to strike the child several times, according to the investigation report.
The mother told investigators that she was at work at the time of the incident but that Patrick had been arrested for being violent towards her in the past, according to court documents.
According to the report, the mother told investigators Patrick had severe anger issues and had urged him to seek anger management courses.
After the interviews were concluded, a prevention plan was put into place and Patrick was banned from the residence.
Patrick's original charge of first-degree child abuse is a Class C felony and carries a five- to 10-year sentence in prison.
Once he pleaded guilty, Patrick's charge was amended to second-degree child abuse, which carries a sentence of one to five years.
Patrick's counsel told the court he did complete a rehab program since the incident, which could make a more lenient sentence possible.
Since Patrick was out on bond at the time of his plea, a pre-sentence investigation must be completed before his final sentencing. It will take place in September.
