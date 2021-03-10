CATLETTSBURG Reports of a man passed out inside his truck on Ky. 5 led to a marijuana and gun arrest on Saturday, according court records.
Jeffery A. Frazier, 54, of Catlettsburg, was booked Saturday on charges of marijuana trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and public intoxication.
Frazier is currently at liberty on bond.
According to Frazier's citation, Boyd Sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to reports of Frazier passed out inside his truck. EMS — which arrived first — found a pistol in the seat next to the unconscious man, records show.
For everyone's safety, the medic secured the gun, the citation states.
When a deputy arrived, records show he noticed a strong smell of weed. The deputy wound up finding 1.8 ounces of marijuana inside four individual baggies located in a bank bag on the front seat, records show.
