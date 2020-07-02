CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury reduced charges last week for a Rush man formerly accused of attempted murder.
Byron Pennington, 45, was indicted in November 2019 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly firing a gun at a person inside a car the month prior. Pennington’s case was nearing a resolution, per his attorney in an early June court hearing.
However, on June 24, the grand jury issued a superseding indictment against Pennington, charging him with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Each charges carries between one and five years in prison.
Since it is a superseding indictment, Pennington will no longer face the attempted murder charge.
Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley said additional evidence and statements were made in the case, leading her office to determine that Pennington’s case needed to be presented again by to the grand jury.
“With the additional evidence, we wanted to have a fresh look at the case,” Copley said.
An indictment is merely a formal charge levied by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to established probable cause. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Andre B. Smith, 29, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Felicia Y. Elliott, 30, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (first offense), first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and two traffic violations. In a separate case, Elliott was also indicted on a single count of promoting contraband.
• Noah Lambert, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of third-degree burglary.
• Lawrence E. Carter Jr., 56, of Ashland, and James R. Tomblin, 42, of Rush, were each indicted on a count of first-degree complicity to possess methamphetamine (second offense). Carter was also indicted on one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) in the same case.
• Mark K. Kirk, 58, of Catlettsburg and Edward R. Jones III, 27, of Warren, Michigan, were indicted one count each of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense).
• Tiffany D. Akers, 37, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• David R. Hall, 60, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine greater than 2 grams (second offense or greater).
• Haeberle C. Bradford, Jr., 42, of Olive Hill, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amanda S. Mattox, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of abuse or neglect of an adult and one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Billy J. York, 41, of Greenup, was indicted on one count of first-offense DUI, first-degree possession of heroin (first offense) and five traffic violations.
• Jamie L. Welch, 36, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted one count of third-degree burglary.
(606) 326-2653 |