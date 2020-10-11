ASHLAND A Summit man is facing charges after deputies said he molested a 15-year-old girl who asked for a cigarette.
Deputies said the victim approached him for a smoke and was inappropriately touched. When asked to expose herself to him, district court records show the victim said no and the man gave her a cigarette.
The victim reported the incident to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department the day it happened, records show.
According to court records, a deputy made contact with the suspect and interviewed. The citation states the suspect “wanted to be honest” and admitted to molesting the victim.
Thomas J. Withrow, 35, was charged Friday in Boyd County District Court with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was being held on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.
