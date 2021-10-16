Greenup County Emergency Management and Russell Police issued a Golden Alert for Mark Allan Hall, a man missing from the Russell Convalescent Home at 407 Ferry Street. Last contact with Hall was Friday, Oct. 15, at around 7 p.m.
Hall, 56, is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound white male. He has green eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
Hall has several tattoos, including a tattoo of a spider web on his left arm. Hall was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream/white-colored tank top and gray tennis shoes.
When Hall left RCH, he took a red coat with him. According to authorities, Hall is possibly en route to Lexington, where his family lives.
Hall suffers from a number of severe cognitive disabilities. If you see Hall, call 911. Authorities warn to not approach him.
If you have information about Hall, contact Russell Det. Brent Webster at (606) 473-1411.