MOREHEAD Attorneys went at it on Friday in Rowan County Circuit Court over the speed of an upcoming trial concerning a man charged with assault and 15 counts of wanton endangerment after firing into a crowd.
Harvey L Kissick, 67, of Morehead was indicted in September 2018 after shooting two men and endangering the lives of several others when he allegedly discharged a firearm at the group as they set off fireworks near Cave Run Bingo Hall on U.S. 60 — just across the street from Kissick's residence.
The Commonwealth requested the defense hand over any prepared documents concerning an insanity plea in order to prepare for Kissick's trial set to begin next month.
Kissick's attorney argued that the prosecutor's office told her it was too late to file anything else and that they didn't even know who was trying the case considering changes in the prosecution office at the beginning of 2023.
A prosecuting attorney shot back that she had already informed the defense that she would be taking the case and that the issue at hand had been pushed back numerous times with new excuses popping up consistently.
The case is four years old and the state argued "It needs to be resolved. The victims deserve finalization."
The Commonwealth elaborated if they were not able to take the case to trial at its planned time next month, it wouldn't be until summer 2023 before the office could get to it.
The judge told the defense that they would schedule a status hearing on Dec. 16 and any documentations or evidence — including insanity defenses, or competency matters — needed to be turned over to the Commonwealth's office by the next court date.
