CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man who was manhandled by a married couple and a state trooper in August is expected to plead guilty in the next few weeks, his attorney said Thursday.
John W. Waugh III, 46, is facing various charges in connection with an Aug. 16 incident in which court records show he ran away from a state trooper and was ultimately taken to the ground with a TASER.
During the foot pursuit, the trooper dropped his handcuffs, records show. A married couple assisted the officer, by the husband helping hold Waugh down and the wife retrieving the officer’s handcuffs, records show.
On Thursday, defense attorney David Mussetter told Judge John Vincent that a deal is the works and he should have something together in the next two weeks.
Vincent reset Waugh’s case to Oct. 27.