CANNONSBURG A Catlettsburg man attempted to outrun the law in a 1998 Chrysler Sebring, court records show.
The 25-year-old car, rated at between 140 and 168 horsepower (depending if it was the V6 or 4-cylinder package), proved no match for the long arm of justice, which around these parts comes in the form of a 370-horsepower Dodge Charger.
At around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deputy patrolling U.S. 60 clocked the car going 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.
When the deputy turned around to intercept the Sebring, court records show it shot up Marsh Hill Drive, nearly striking another car.
With sirens wailing, the chase went by a yard with a woman and a small child, each pointing towards where the Sebring went, records show.
The deputy closed the distance — the car stopped at the intersection of Manor Drive and Booth Quillen Road, records show.
The driver, 43-year-old Joshua R. Montgomery, was ordered out of the car and taken into custody, records show. The pursuing deputy immediately noticed booze on his breath, according to a citation.
Deputies say they also found some open beer cans in the back, as well as a case with a quite a few missing. Deputies noted that the open cans were not cold.
On the way to booking, Montgomery never admitted to fleeing police, but he did say he was following the car ahead of him and that he was in a hurry, records show.
Montgomery later refused a breath test, records show.
Montgomery was booked on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-offense DUI, open container and several traffic offenses.
He is being held at county lockup on a $5,000 bond.
