SUMMIT Like a scene from 1993's "The Fugitive," an Ashland man wanted on a parole warrant jumped into a high-water creek Sunday evening to avoid being collared by deputies.
According to court records, Boyd County deputies tried to serve the warrant on 24-year-old Timothy R. Sexton in the area of Kouns Road. Sexton ran on foot, dashing through the woods before jumping in a creek with rapidly moving high water, according to court records.
Two deputies were able to fish Sexton out of the creek on Meade Springer Road, in the area of the old golf course, a citation states.
Once out of the water, deputies said Sexton refused to give up his hands for the silver bracelets, until "enough force was used to effect the arrest without further incident."
As search of Sexton turned up a bag of weed, some rolling papers and a single 9mm round, records show.
Sexton is being held at the Boyd County Detention on the parole warrant, one count of first-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
