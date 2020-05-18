ASHLAND Ashland Police recovered drugs and money Saturday after a man ran a red light, according to court records.
Marcus R. Bowen, 48, of Ashland, was charged in Boyd County District Court with first-offense DUI, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (second offense), first-offense trafficking of marijuana and running a red light. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
At 3:46 p.m. Saturday, an Ashland police officer saw a 2015 Ford Explorer barrel through the red light at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 17th Street, according to Bowen's criminal citation.
The officer noticed Bowen was “making erratic movements” and had sweat dripping from his face when he pulled him over, court records show.
The officer also smelled weed in the SUV, too, records show.
So the officer had Bowen get out and go through a field sobriety test, which records show he failed. Upon arrest, police said a large amount of money, a bag of meth, a large amount of marijuana, digital scales and plastic bags were found inside his SUV and on his persons.
