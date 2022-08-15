GRAYSON A Carter County man bailed from a vehicle during a police chase, leaving children inside the moving car, according to court records.
Ryan N. Porter, 26, of Grayson, was booked at Carter County Detention Center early Sunday following the pursuit with Kentucky State Police, according to court documents.
Porter jumped out of the 2014 Ford Focus, leaving it to roll off the road, from where he continued into a field and ran about 200 yards before finally surrendering to police.
Court records did not indicate the children were harmed.
A trooper initiated a stop after Porter was clocked going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Porter immediately pulled to the side of the road after the trooper turned on his emergency lights, but once the trooper exited his vehicle, Porter took off again, according to the arrest citation.
The chase continued southbound on Ky. 9 where Porter blew through a stop sign, records show.
Porter made a right onto Everman's Creek and traveled about a mile before jumping from the vehicle and leaving his children behind, according to court records.
The arrest citation states Porter had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and poor balance. Porter also admitted he had taken drugs but couldn't recall which kind.
Porter is also accused of having two young children in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit who were not in seat belts or car seats, according to court documents.
Police also uncovered scales and a variety of drugs.
Porter was booked into jail early Sunday on charges of speeding 17 miles over the speed limit, failure to use child restraint device, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI, first-degree fleeing and evading, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-offense trafficking heroin and multiple traffic violations.
Porter is set for arraignment on Wednesday in Carter County Circuit Court.
