An Ohio man was indicted Monday on accusations that he started a fire at a gas pump with kids in the car, according to court records.
The indictment filed by a Greenup County grand jury alleges in November 2020, 37-year-old Travis Broughton, of Portsmouth, committed first-degree wanton endangerment by “intentionally starting a fire between a gas pump and his automobile occupied by several minor children and others.”
The indictment indicates there were five children inside the vehicle at the time of the fire.
Broughton was indicted Monday on five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.
If convicted, Broughton faces between one and five years in prison on each wanton endangerment count and between 90 days and one year in jail on the resisting arrest charge.
