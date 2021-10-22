CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued an indictment Tuesday against an Ashland man accused of sexually abusing a child, according to court records.
Steven S. Smith, 36, was indicted on two sex crime charges.
Smith is accused of abusing the victim, who was less than 16 years of age, sometime in late July, according to his indictment.
If convicted, Smith could face a maximum of 15 years in prison for his charges. The grand jury declined to indict him on a first-degree sodomy charge, which carries with it up to 20 years in prison.
Court records show the case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
