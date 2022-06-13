GREENUP A Greenup grand jury issued an indictment last week in connection with a July 2021 kidnapping.
Adam W. Ray, 46, of no fixed address, was indicted Thursday on charges of kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree disorderly conduct.
According to previous reports, Ray had kidnapped the victim on July 10, 2021, choking her and refusing to let her out of a car. Court records show he also sexually abused the victim and attempted to run the vehicle into a train.
The victim escaped at a gas station, records show.
On July 19, Ray ran from the law at the Greenup Locks and Dams, records show.
