CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued a 20-count indictment against a Catlettsburg man Tuesday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Robert Thompson, 44, was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting a minor less than 12 years of age. If convicted, he faces five to 10 years on each charge, but is capped at a 20-year total sentence.
Thompson was arrested earlier this month by Kentucky State Police following an Internet crimes investigation, court records show.
When police raided his home on Daves Lane, Thompson said he thought about deleting his cache of child sexual abuse materials but decided against it, his citation states.