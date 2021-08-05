CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man is facing 50 years in connection with a July 5 murder attempt of an Ashland Police officer, according to court records.
Earlier this week, a Boyd County grand jury issued a superseding indictment in the case of Aaron T. McWhorter, charging him with one count of attempt to murder a police officer and one count of first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine.
McWhorter was directly indicted in his case July 6, initially on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, two counts of simple possession of a first-degree substance, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, first-offense simple possession of a third-degree substance and public intoxication.
Since McWhorter was directly indicted — meaning there was no case to filter through district court prior to being charged by the grand jury — details on his charges are scant.
When contacted, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley deferred to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley about the case. The Daily Independent contacted Kelley via text, but did not reply when asked for a summary of the case.
At the time of the July 5 incident, McWhorter was already under indictment for a single count of first-offense heroin trafficking. While issued in April of this year, the charge pertains to a Dec. 29, 2020, incident in which court records show McWhorter sold 1 gram of smack to an informant working with the Boyd County Sheriff's Department.
McWhorter has been in custody at the Boyd County Detention Center since July 5, 2021. He is being held on a $525,000 bond in his July case and a $75,000 bond in his April indictment.
