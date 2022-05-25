CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man was indicted this week in connection with a May 8 sexual abuse case, according to court records.
David K. Whitt, 37, was indicted Tuesday on six sexually related charges, including first-degree sodomy, a class B felony. Class B felonies are punishable with between 10-20 years in prison.
The rest of his felonies are class C and D felonies, which combined can only result in a maximum sentence of 20 years, making his total sentence 40 years if convicted and given the max.
Whitt has been held since May 8 at the Boyd County Detention Center. Bond is currently set at $250,000.
He is scheduled for arraignment before Judge John Vincent on Thursday.
Court records show Whitt was caught sexually abusing several children. After being confronted by a witness, Whitt fled the scene and was arrested by Ashland Police on a DUI, according to a citation.
The case was investigated by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.
